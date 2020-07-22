|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Harriett Elaine (Sunderman) Howard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Burlington Junction, MO and Clarinda, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation, Thursday, July 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM...the family will not be in attendance
|Memorials:
|Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Harriett passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Oak Pointe of Maryville, MO. For online condolences visit: www.bramfuneralhome.com
Harriett E. Howard, 88, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
