Harriett E. Howard
Service:Graveside 
Name:Harriett Elaine (Sunderman) Howard 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Burlington Junction, MO and Clarinda, IA 
Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Open visitation, Thursday, July 23, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM...the family will not be in attendance
Memorials:Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Harriett passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Oak Pointe of Maryville, MO.  For online condolences visit: www.bramfuneralhome.com