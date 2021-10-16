|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Harriett J. Davis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday - October 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later - Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
