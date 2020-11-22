|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Harry Mullock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Parnell, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 25, 2020
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Oxford Cemetery c/o Carol Scott, 20503 Highway U, Parnell, MO 64475
|Funeral Home:
|Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oxford Cemetery
|Notes:
|andrewshannfuneralhome.com
Harry Lee Mullock, age 92, Parnell, Missouri
Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
