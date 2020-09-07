Harry Michaelsen
Service:Graveside
Name:Harry Michaelsen
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Pacific Junction, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 12, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Martin Chapel Cemetery - Pacific Junction
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

