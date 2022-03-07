|Service:
|Time of Remembrance
|Name:
|Harvey Misenor
|Pronunciation:
|Mise (ryhmes with eyes) - ner
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 12, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|The Elks Lodge #0445 at 411 Walnut St. in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
A private family burial will take place in Kansas City.
|Notes:
Harvey Misenor of Atlantic, IA passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Harvey’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Harvey Misenor, 82, of Atlantic, IA
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 9
Anniversaries
-
Mar 9