Harvey Misenor
Service:Time of Remembrance
Name:Harvey Misenor
Pronunciation: Mise (ryhmes with eyes) - ner
Age:82
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 12, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location:The Elks Lodge #0445 at 411 Walnut St. in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

A private family burial will take place in Kansas City.

Notes:

Harvey Misenor of Atlantic, IA passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Harvey’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.