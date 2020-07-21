Jacobsen
Service:Funeral 
Name:Harvey William Moss
Age:92
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 25, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:St. Paul Lutheran Church - Treynor, IA
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020 
Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
 

 

Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor, IA. 

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Macedonia, Iowa Cemetery
