Service: Funeral Service
Name: Hayden Hoffmann
Pronunciation: 
Age: 20
From: Oakland
Previous: Glenwood
Day and Date: Friday, February 3, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Oakland United Methodist Chruch
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Visitation Start: 4:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Hoffmann Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home 
Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery
Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com

