|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Hayden Hoffmann
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|20
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Glenwood
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 3, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Chruch
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 2, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Hoffmann Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken-Duhn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Belknap Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
