|Service of Remembrance
|Hayley Elizabeth Mick
|Infant
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Tuesday, May 11, 2021
|3:00 PM
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|The Family
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Hayley is the daughter of Crystal and Bert Mick, Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Hayley Elizabeth Mick, Infant, Shenandoah, Iowa
