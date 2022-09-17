Hazel (Hurst) Cowles
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Hazel (Hurst) Cowles 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82 
From: Indianola, IA 
Previous: Sidney, IA 
Day and Date: Saturday - September 24, 2022 
Time: 1:00 to 4:00 PM 
Location: The Gathering Place - Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Fund Established 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at another time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

