|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial Service
|Name:
|Hazel Jean Maeder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 12, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Open viewing at Pearson Funeral Home and Family receiving friends at St. Patrick Parish Center, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Open viewing at Funeral home from 10:00 A.M., - 1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends at 11:30 at Luncheon at St. Patrick Parish Center, Corning, Iowa
|Memorials:
|Care Initiatives Hospice; St. Patrick Catholic Church; and/or Corning Specialty Care
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Hazel Jean Maeder, 94, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
