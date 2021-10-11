Hazel Jean Maeder, 94, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial Service
Name:Hazel Jean Maeder
Pronunciation: 
Age:94
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Open viewing at Pearson Funeral Home and Family receiving friends at St. Patrick Parish Center, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Visitation Start:Open viewing at Funeral home from 10:00 A.M., - 1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends at 11:30 at Luncheon at St. Patrick Parish Center, Corning, Iowa
Memorials:Care Initiatives Hospice; St. Patrick Catholic Church; and/or Corning Specialty Care
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery, Corning, Iowa
