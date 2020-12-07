|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Hazel (Lingerfelt) Kemerling
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 10, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|There is no family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Allen Schiffern American Legion Post #199 or Allen Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary, Tarkio
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Hazel (Lingerfelt) Kemerling, 83, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
