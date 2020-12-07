Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Hazel (Lingerfelt) Kemerling
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 10, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, Missouri
Visitation Location:There is no family visitation. Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Allen Schiffern American Legion Post #199 or Allen Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary, Tarkio
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

