Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Hazel Vonceile Thomas
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Stanberry, Missouri
Previous:Grant City, Missouri
Day and Date:Monday, July 19, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

