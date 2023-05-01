Heath Holmes
Service: Private Family Service
Name: Heath Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age: 39
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Scholarship fund for daughter Harper
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

