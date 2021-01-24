Helen Belding
Service:Private Funeral 
Name:Helen Belding
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m.
Memorials:In her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:West Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Helen passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

