|Service:
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Helen C. Van Meter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Olathe, Kansas
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First Lutheran Church of Rock Port, Grange Hall Cemetery in Rock Port, and Hunter Cemetery in Rock Port.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Helen C. Van Meter, 100, Olathe, Kansas
Minter Funeral Chapel
