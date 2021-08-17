Helen C. Van Meter, 100, Olathe, Kansas
Service: Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Helen C. Van Meter
Age: 100
From: Olathe, Kansas
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, August 21, 2021
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location: There is no visitation
Memorials: First Lutheran Church of Rock Port, Grange Hall Cemetery in Rock Port, and Hunter Cemetery in Rock Port.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Grange Hall Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

