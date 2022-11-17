Service: Graveside funeral 
Name: Helen Hunt
Age: 82
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa 
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 3:00 p.m.
Memorials: Helen Hunt Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
Helen passed away early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Azria Health, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com

