|Service:
|Graveside funeral
|Name:
|Helen Hunt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 18, 2022
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Helen Hunt Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oak Grove cemetery, rural Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Helen passed away early Thursday morning, November 17, 2022 at Azria Health, Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com
Helen Hunt, 82, Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
Anniversaries
-
Nov 17