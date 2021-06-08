|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Helen M. Courtney
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ southeast of Hamburg
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:45 a.m.
|To the family
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Helen M. Courtney, 96 of Hamburg, IA
