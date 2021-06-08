Service:Graveside Funeral 
Name:Helen M. Courtney
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Mt. Olive Cemetery ~ southeast of Hamburg
Visitation Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:10:45 a.m.
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

