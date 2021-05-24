Helen Erickson
Buy Now
Service:Memorial 
Name:Helen M. Erickson
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Griswold, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:

Faith Lutheran Church - Griswold

Visitation Location:No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers a memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery:Oakwood Cemetery - Lewis, Iowa
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.