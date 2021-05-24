|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Helen M. Erickson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Faith Lutheran Church - Griswold
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers a memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Oakwood Cemetery - Lewis, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
