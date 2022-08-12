|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Henry I. DeLong
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 20, 2022
|Gathering Start:
|9:30 AM
|Gathering End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Henry passed away Thursday afternoon, August 11, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Henry I. DeLong, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 12
-
Aug 13
Anniversaries
-
Aug 12