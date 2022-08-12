Henry I. DeLong, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Henry I. DeLong
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 20, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 20, 2022 
Gathering Start:9:30 AM 
Gathering End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Henry passed away Thursday afternoon, August 11, 2022, at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

