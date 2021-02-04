Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Junior Kernen
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Nodaway, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, February 8, 2021
Time:11 am
Location:Nodaway Cemetery
Visitation Location:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 7, 2021
Visitation Start:11 am
Visitation End:3 pm
Memorials:Nodaway Cemetery
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

