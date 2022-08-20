|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Herb Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 24
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 23
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Exira Care Center.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Herb’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
