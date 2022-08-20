Herb Hansen
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Herb Hansen
Pronunciation: 
Age:90
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 24
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, August 23
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Notes:

Herb Hansen, 90, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Exira Care Center.

