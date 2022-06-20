|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Herb Lash
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Auburn, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 24
|Time:
|3:00pm
|Location:
Auburn Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hemmingsen's Funeral Home 801 “S” Street Auburn, Nebraska 68305
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 23rd
|Visitation Start:
9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00pm to 8:00pm
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to family choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
