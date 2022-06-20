Service:Funeral 
Name:Herb Lash
Pronunciation: 
Age:97 
From:Auburn, Nebraska 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 24 
Time:3:00pm 
Location:

Auburn Christian Church

Visitation Location:Hemmingsen's Funeral Home 801 “S” Street Auburn, Nebraska 68305 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 23rd 
Visitation Start:

9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to family choice. 
Funeral Home:Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn. 
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

