|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Herbert Dale Hoeppner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 12, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Rock Port Rotary Club of Rock Port or the Tarkio Nutrition Center.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|A Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
|Notes:
Herbert Dale Hoeppner, 84, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
