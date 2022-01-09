Service:Funeral
Name:Herbert Dale Hoeppner
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Visitation Start:6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Rock Port Rotary Club of Rock Port or the Tarkio Nutrition Center.
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:A Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.