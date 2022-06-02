Service: Funeral Service
Name: Herbert Gary Gebhards
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:30 A.M.
Visitation End: 10:30 A.M.
Memorials:

 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rock Port Park and Baseball Memorial Fund.

Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

