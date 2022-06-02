|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Herbert Gary Gebhards, R.Ph.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 6, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 6, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rock Port Park and Baseball Memorial Fund.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Herbert Gary Gebhards, R.Ph. 73, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 3
-
Jun 4
-
Jun 4
Anniversaries
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2