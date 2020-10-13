|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Herbert Killam
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM with family greeting friends from 5-7 PM.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery with Military Rites
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.