|Service:
|Graveside Services
|Name:
|Hobert Warren Combs
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 26, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Allendale Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Disaster Relief of Southern Baptist Convention
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Allendale Cemetery
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Hobert Warren Combs, 90, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
