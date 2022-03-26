Hobert Warren Combs, 90, Grant City, Missouri
Service: Graveside Services
Name: Hobert Warren Combs
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 26, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. 
Location: Allendale Cemetery
Visitation Location: No Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Disaster Relief of Southern Baptist Convention
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Allendale Cemetery
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

