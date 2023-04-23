Service: Funeral Service
Name: Hollea Boles
Pronunciation: 
Age: 32
From: Clarksdale, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 2:00pm
Location: Price Funeral Home 
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in care of the funeral home.
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
Notes: 

