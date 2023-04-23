|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Hollea Boles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|32
|From:
|Clarksdale, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 26, 2023
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Price Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in care of the funeral home.
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri
|Notes:
