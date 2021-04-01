Homer Galen Ulmer, 92, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Maryville Living Center in Maryville, Missouri.

Homer was born on March 5, 1929 in Hopkins, Missouri to Galen F. and Ola F. (Eshelman) Ulmer. He graduated from Hopkins High School in 1947. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Hopkins and was a baseball coach for many years. Homer was a carpenter by trade working with his father and Walter Nicholson. He later was a yard salesman for Woodruff-Arnold Home Center in Maryville.

He married Phyllis E. Melvin on May 22, 1949 in Pickering, Missouri. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2016. He was also preceded by his parents and two sisters, Marjorie Orman and Dorothy Moss.

Survivors include his children, Lois (Norman) Nicholson, Harbine, Nebraska, Gary (Nancy) Ulmer, Clarinda, Iowa; one sister, Beverly Connolly, Enterprise, Oregon; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Whitaker, Joseph (Angie) Nicholson, Devon Ulmer, Matthew (Samantha) Ulmer and Kristin Ulmer and seven great-grandchildren.

Private Family Services will be held on Friday, April 2nd under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, April 1st at Price Funeral Home in Maryville.

Social distancing and masking will be observed during the visitation.

The family suggests memorials to the First Christian Church of Hopkins or the Hopkins Cemetery. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.