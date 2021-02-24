|Service:
|Graveside with Military Honors
|Name:
|Homer Hammers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 1, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Martin Chapel Cemetery, rural Pacific Junction, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|12:45 PM Cortage to the cemetery will leave at 12:45 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Homer passed away February 23, 2021 in Shenandoah. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Homer Hammers, 90, Shenandoah, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
