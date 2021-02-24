Homer Hammers
Service:Graveside with Military Honors
Name:Homer Hammers
Age:90
From:Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Monday, March 1, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Martin Chapel Cemetery, rural Pacific Junction, IA
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, March 1, 2021
Visitation Start:11:00 AM
Visitation End:12:45 PM  Cortage to the cemetery will leave at 12:45 PM
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Homer passed away February 23, 2021 in Shenandoah.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

