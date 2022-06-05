|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Hope Pratt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|New Market, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Time:
|10 am
|Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 9, 2022, open Visitation from Noon to 5pm
|Visitation Start:
|Family present 5pm
|Visitation End:
|7pm
|Memorials:
|New Market Area Museum, Women Who Care, and Memory Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Hope Pratt,93, New Market, Iowa
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
Anniversaries
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7