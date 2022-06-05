Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Hope Pratt
Age: 93
From: New Market, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Time: 10 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022, open Visitation from Noon to 5pm
Visitation Start: Family present 5pm
Visitation End: 7pm
Memorials: New Market Area Museum, Women Who Care, and Memory Cemetery
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
