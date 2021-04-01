|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Howard Andersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 10, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 9
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. with the family present
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Gideons International and Okoboji Bible Conference Ministries
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Howard Andersen, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Howard Andersen, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
