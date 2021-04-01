Howard Andersen
Service:Funeral
Name:Howard Andersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 10, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 9
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. with the family present
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Gideons International and Okoboji Bible Conference Ministries

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

Atlantic Cemetery

Notes:

Howard Andersen, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Open visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Roland Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com following the service.


Roland Funeral Service is caring for Howard's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

