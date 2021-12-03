Service: Graveside for Ashes
Name: Howard "Gene" Collins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday - December 13, 2021
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Hamburg, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Tabor Manor Care Center OR To The Family
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Hamburg, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.