|Service:
|Graveside for Ashes
|Name:
|Howard "Gene" Collins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday - December 13, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Hamburg, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Tabor Manor Care Center OR To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Hamburg, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
