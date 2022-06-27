Howard L. Nelson
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Howard L. Nelson 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 82 
From: Percival, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday - July 13, 2022 
Time: 5:00 to 7:00 PM 
Location: United Methodist Church - Thurman, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:  
Notes: Private Disposition of Ashes later.  Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

