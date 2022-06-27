|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Howard L. Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Percival, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - July 13, 2022
|Time:
|5:00 to 7:00 PM
|Location:
|United Methodist Church - Thurman, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Private Disposition of Ashes later. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
