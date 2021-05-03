Howard "Red" Clark
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Howard "Red" Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, May 6, 2021
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.  (2 hours prior to the service)
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Burial with Military Honors - West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood
Notes:

Red passed away on May 2, 2021. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

