|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Howard Stoaks
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday ~ October 21,2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday ~ October 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Howard's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Howard passed away early Sunday morning.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Howard Stoaks age 88 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
