Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Hubert E. Luke
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Stanberry, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 21, 2023 
Time:10:30am 
Location:

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, MO

Visitation Location:St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 20, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:30pm 
Visitation End:8:00pm 
Memorials:

Hubert E. Luke Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Funeral Home:Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO 
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, MO. 
Notes:Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

