|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Hubert E. Luke
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Stanberry, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Location:
|St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 20, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:30pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
Hubert E. Luke Memorial Fund to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
|Funeral Home:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, MO.
|Notes:
|Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
