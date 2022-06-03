|Service:
|Pending Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Hugh C. Bell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|People 4 Paws or Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Hugh passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Homestead (Formerly Windsor Manor) in Shenandoah.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Hugh C. Bell, 98 of Shenandoah
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
