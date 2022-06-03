Bell, Hugh
Service:Pending Memorial Graveside
Name:Hugh C. Bell
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:People 4 Paws or Shenandoah American Legion Color Guard
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Hugh passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Homestead (Formerly Windsor Manor) in Shenandoah.      

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

