Hyla Nash
Service:Private Family 
Name:Hyla Nash
Pronunciation:HI-luh
Age:97
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Monroe Chapel, North of Walnut, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home
Open Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, June 17
Visitation Start:4:30 p.m.
Visitation End:6:30 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be given to the Monroe Chapel in memory of Hyla

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial in the Monroe Township Cemetery
Notes:

Hyla Nash, 97, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home all day Thursday, June 17, beginning at 8 a.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Hyla’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

