|Service:
|Private Family
|Name:
|Hyla Nash
|Pronunciation:
|HI-luh
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Monroe Chapel, North of Walnut, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 17
|Visitation Start:
|4:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be given to the Monroe Chapel in memory of Hyla
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial in the Monroe Township Cemetery
|Notes:
Hyla Nash, 97, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home all day Thursday, June 17, beginning at 8 a.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Hyla’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
