|Service:
|Private Family Funeral Service
|Name:
|Ida Mehlmann
|Pronunciation:
|Mel-man
|Age:
|104
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|formerly of Massena
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday July 30
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial at the Massena Center Cemetery
|Notes:
Ida Mehlmann, 104, of Atlantic, and formerly of Massena, Iowa, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Allen Place in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ida’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
