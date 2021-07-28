Ida Mehlmann
Service:Private Family Funeral 
Name:Ida Mehlmann
Pronunciation:Mel-man
Age:104
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Massena, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday July 30
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial at the Massena Center Cemetery
Notes:

Ida Mehlmann, 104, of Atlantic, and formerly of Massena, Iowa, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Allen Place in Atlantic.

Open visitation will begin at noon on Friday, July 30 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic until time of Visitation with the family present from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ida’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.                             

