Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
Name:
|Ignacio Gonzalez Garcia
|Pronunciation:
Age:
|78
From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ May 14, 2022
Time:
|5:00 PM
Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
Memorials:
|May be given in his name.
Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Ignacio passed away early Sunday morning at his home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Ignacio Gonzalez Garcia, age 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
