Ila Fern Baze
Buy Now
Service: Celebration of Life at a later date
Name: Ila Fern Baze
Pronunciation: 
Age:  80
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:At a later date in October
Time: 
Location:  Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorial:Memorials: Jefferson County Kansas Friends of Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:The family requests no plants or flowers. Instead, those wishing to honor Fern’s memory, may make a donation to Jefferson County Kansas Friends of Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Cards and memorials may be sent to Pam Honken, 9719  130th St., Valley Falls, KS 66088.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.