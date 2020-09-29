|Service:
|Celebration of Life at a later date
|Name:
|Ila Fern Baze
|Pronunciation:
80
|80
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|At a later date in October
|Time:
Clarinda, Iowa
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorial:
|Memorials: Jefferson County Kansas Friends of Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|The family requests no plants or flowers. Instead, those wishing to honor Fern’s memory, may make a donation to Jefferson County Kansas Friends of Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Cards and memorials may be sent to Pam Honken, 9719 130th St., Valley Falls, KS 66088.
