Service:Funeral Service
Name:Ila Jean Gray 
Pronunciation: 
Age:86 
From:Nebraska City
Previous:Sidney 
Day and Date:Wednesday July 20, 2022
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Grandview Cemetery near Sidney, IA 
Visitation Location:Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday July 19, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M. 
Visitation End:7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Family's Choice
Funeral Home:Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE
Cemetery:Grandview Cemetery near Sidney, IA
Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

