|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Ila Jean Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Nebraska City
|Previous:
|Sidney
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday July 20, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Grandview Cemetery near Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday July 19, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Family's Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapels - Nebraska City, NE
|Cemetery:
|Grandview Cemetery near Sidney, IA
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Ila Jean Gray
Marshall Funeral Chapels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
Anniversaries
-
Jul 15