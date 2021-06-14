Service:Funeral 
Name:Ila Venett Callaway
Pronunciation:ILA
Age:87
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous:Worth County, MO
Day and Date:Saturday, June 19, 2021
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 19, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Service Time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery:Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

