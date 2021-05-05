Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Imogene (Nichols) Scott
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 6, 2021
Time:12:00 PM
Location:Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location:There is no visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Walk To End Alzheimer’s – Atchison County Caregivers Team, Saint Joseph, MO.
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

