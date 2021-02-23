|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ina Chapin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Redding, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 26
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr
|Visitation Location:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 25
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|8:00 p.m.(the family will not be present during the visitation hours)
|Memorials:
|In her name to be decided
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Allendale, MO Cemetery
|Notes:
|Masks are required for visitation & services. www.armstrongfh.com
