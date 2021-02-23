Ina Chapin
Service:Funeral
Name:Ina Chapin 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Redding, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 26 
Time:10:00 a.m. 
Location:Armstrong Funeral Home - Mount Ayr 
Visitation Location:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 25 
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.(the family will not be present during the visitation hours) 
Memorials:In her name to be decided 
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Allendale, MO Cemetery
Notes:Masks are required for visitation & services.          www.armstrongfh.com

