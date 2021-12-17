|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ira Aistrope
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 20, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, December 19, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/626982/ira-aistrope/
