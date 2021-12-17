Ira Aistrope
Service: Funeral
Name: Ira Aistrope
Pronunciation: 
Age: 68
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 20, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 19, 2021
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/626982/ira-aistrope/

